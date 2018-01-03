Son of Cavaliers player steals the spotlight after game, and it's adorable

Haze
CLEVELAND - Tuesday was a big night for NBA player Isaiah Thomas. After being traded from the Boston Celtics and missing the first few months of the season with a hip injury, Thomas scored 17 points in his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But Thomas wasn't the only one debuting his talents. During a post-game interview Thomas's son Jaiden stole the show.
The Jaiden goes unnoticed for a minute until Chris Webber asked him some questions mentioning LeBron James. Isaiah's kid adores LeBron.
What is @IsaiahThomas' son's favorite part about being in Cleveland for his dad's games? 😂 pic.twitter.com/KaprS3ohnH— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2018
Watch more of the interview below.
