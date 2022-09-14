John Lennon's killer denied parole for 12th time

NEW YORK (KERO) — The man who killed music legend John Lennon has been denied parole for the 12th time.

On December 8th, 1980, Mark David Chapman shot Lennon in the back four times. Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life after pleading guilty.

New York’s Department of Corrections says Chapman appeared before the parole board on August 31st.

Chapman has expressed some remorse for killing Lennon in recent years, but Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono has reportedly submitted a number of letters asking the board to deny Chapman’s parole.

Chapman will be eligible to seek parole again in two years.