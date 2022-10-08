Judge rules Postmaster changed during 2020 harmed postal delivery

(KERO) — A federal judge has ruled postmaster general Louis Dejoy's changes to the postal service hurt mail delivery in 2020.

The Donald Trump appointee was accused of slowing down service before the 2020 election.

The cities and states that filed the lawsuit say the move hindered their ability to control the spread of covid because people were forced to vote in person rather than use mail-in ballots.

In mid 2020, Dejoy cut the number of mail sorting machines as well as prevented postal workers from making extra trips to deliver ballots.

In a 65 page opinion, the DC based federal judge put in place orders to prevent Dejoy from doing the same again.

The postal service responded to the ruling saying it remains fully committed to the secure, timely delivery of America's election mail.

Meanwhile, you might be seeing higher prices at the post office soon.

First class stamps would cost three cents more and mailing a postcard would increase by four cents.

The agency is also looking to increase fees for PO box rentals, money orders, and insurance.

The governors of the U.S Postal Service already approved these hikes and the postal regulatory commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes will take effect in January.