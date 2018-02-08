'Justified,' 'Home Improvement' actor Mickey Jones dies

Character actor Mickey Jones, who had roles in "Justified" and "Home Improvement" died early Wednesday morning, Variety reported.

Jones was 76. The death came from the "effects of a long illness," his publicist told Variety.

Jones played roles in "Total Recall," "Sling Blade" and "The Beverly Hillbillies" among a slew of acting contributions before taking the role of Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham in "Justified."