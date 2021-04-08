Watch
Latest Affordable Care Act enrollment numbers show over 500,000 have signed up

Enrollment period was from February 15 - March 31
AP
FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for HealthCare.gov. Government figures out Friday, Dec. 18 show sign-ups for “Obamacare” health insurance plans are trending more than 6% higher amid surging coronavirus cases and deepening economic misery. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP)
Health Care Sign-ups
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 14:24:40-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — More than 500,000 people have signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage so far in an extra enrollment period.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 528,000 people signed up between February 15th and March 31st. The enrollment period ends on August 15th.

The Biden Administration created the special enrollment period on top of the regular yearly period in the fall to help people during the pandemic.

The 528,000 signed up in the three dozen states that use healthcare.gov. Another 14 states run their own health care exchanges.

The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package began offering subsidies on the ObamaCare premiums on April 1st.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
