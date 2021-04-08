Latest Affordable Care Act enrollment numbers show over 500,000 have signed up

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — More than 500,000 people have signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage so far in an extra enrollment period.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 528,000 people signed up between February 15th and March 31st. The enrollment period ends on August 15th.

The Biden Administration created the special enrollment period on top of the regular yearly period in the fall to help people during the pandemic.

The 528,000 signed up in the three dozen states that use healthcare.gov. Another 14 states run their own health care exchanges.

The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package began offering subsidies on the ObamaCare premiums on April 1st.