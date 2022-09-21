Law firm representing transported migrants files class action lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (KERO) — Alianza Americas, a civil rights law firm, filed a federal class action lawsuit Tuesday against Florida governor Ron DeSantis and others for transporting around 50 immigrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard without shelter or resources in place.

In addition to Governor DeSantis, the lawsuit also names the State of Florida, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Purdue, and their accomplices as defendants.

The legal action comes after last Wednesday, when nearly 50 migrants were taken on planes from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, with a stop in Florida in between.

The migrants arrived in Massachusetts with no warning, and the local community scrambled to provide food, shelter, and translation services.

The migrants say they were not told about their final destination, but were promised a chance at jobs and a better life.