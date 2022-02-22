Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Man arrested for allegedly trying to break into tiger enclosure at Boston zoo

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
Visitors to the Franklin Park Zoo walk past the signs advising safe distancing near an entrance to the zoo, May 28, 2020, in Boston. A Worcester man has been arrested, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo. When questioned by Massachusetts State Police, the man only said that he was very interested in tigers. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
Massachusetts-Tiger Enclosure-Arrest
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 19:37:39-05

A man was arrested Monday after police said he attempted to break into the tiger enclosure at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

According to WFXT in Boston, the 24-year-old climbed over a gate to get into the zoo and then attempted to get into the area where a Bengal tiger is housed.

Zoo security reportedly apprehended the man, who was not hurt, until police arrived.

Police said the man "scaled multiple fences in his attempt to get to the tigers," WFXT reported.

When asked about his motive, the man reportedly said he was "very interested in tigers."

WFXT says the man was released from custody and will likely be arraigned on Tuesday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!