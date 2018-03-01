Man narrowly escapes serious injury after concrete chunk was tossed from Indiana overpass

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man's quick reaction spared him from serious injury or even death after a chunk of concrete was thrown from an overpass on I-465 and shattered his windshield.

Alan Cox was driving his Honda SUV on I-465 northbound Wednesday afternoon.

He said he saw three men on the overpass as he approached the Pendleton Pike exit.

Cox said he could tell they were up to no good, especially when he noticed one throwing something into moving traffic and in his direction.

"I knew he was going to throw something so I veered to the left a little. He nailed me. If I veered over to the left -- dead center to the chest," Cox said.

A chunk of concrete hit Cox's windshield on passenger side and left the interior of his SUV covered in glass

"People get killed. I'm fortunate to be here. This can be fixed," Cox said.

If something like this should happen to you, police ask that you safely pull over to the side of the road, immediately call them and provide the mile marker. If you have a description of the suspect(s), provide that as well.