Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
McDonald's is giving away a seven-layer, stackable ring called the "Bling Mac," which is worth over $12,000.
McDonald's is giving away a $12,500 ring called the "Bling Mac."
The 18-karat gold ring is the top prize in a contest promoting the three different Big Mac sizes - the Grand Big Mac, the Big Mac, and the Mac Jr.
To enter the contest, McDonald's says fans have to tweet their love for the Big Mac to their official Twitter account, @McDonald's, with the hashtag #BlingMacContest.
You can check out the contest rules in the video below:
Chemical weapons and attacks on hospitals have become the norm in Syria. According to a former ambassador to Syria, there's not much the U.S. can do.
President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim Yo-jong; that's Kim Jong-Un's sister and trusted adviser.
Germany's two main political parties have reached a power-sharing agreement - but voters will need to give it their seal of approval first.
Kim Yo-jong, a high-ranking North Korean official and the sister of the country's leader, is planning to visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics.