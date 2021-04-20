Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Medical examiner determined Capitol officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes

items.[0].image.alt
Anna Moneymaker/AP
Capitol Police officers pay respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Brian Sicknick U.S. Capitol
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 09:46:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Washington D.C.'s medical examiner determined that the officer who died the day after the January 6th attack on the Capitol passed away due to natural causes.

The medical examiner determined Brian Sicknick suffered strokes and died from natural causes. His report didn't mention evidence Sicknick suffered any internal or external injuries.

Despite his findings, the medical examiner stated the events of January 6th played a role in his condition. These findings all but ensures prosecutors will not be able to file murder charges against two men arrested and charged with assaulting Sicknick.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness