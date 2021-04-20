Medical examiner determined Capitol officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Washington D.C.'s medical examiner determined that the officer who died the day after the January 6th attack on the Capitol passed away due to natural causes.

The medical examiner determined Brian Sicknick suffered strokes and died from natural causes. His report didn't mention evidence Sicknick suffered any internal or external injuries.

Despite his findings, the medical examiner stated the events of January 6th played a role in his condition. These findings all but ensures prosecutors will not be able to file murder charges against two men arrested and charged with assaulting Sicknick.