Nine FSU students facing hazing charges in death of frat pledge Andrew Coffey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nine men are facing charges following an investigation into the death of Florida State University fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Tuesday in a release that investigators employed hours of research, combed through several pieces of physical evidence and conducted dozens of interviews with the assistance of the FSU Police Department.

The State Attorney's Office was able to develop probable cause for the following nine individuals connected with the death of Andrew Coffey. All nine range in age from 22 to 23 years old.

Luke E. Kluttz

Clayton M. Muehlstein

Brett A. Birmingham

Conner R. Ravelo

Christopher M. Hamlin

Anthony Petagine

Anthony J. Oppenheimer

John B. Ray

Kyle J. Bauer

“This collaborative investigation was critical to finding answers for Andrew Coffey’s family and our community. Hopefully, this investigation and its outcome will prevent another tragedy from occurring,” said Chief Michael J. DeLeo.

The nine arrest warrants were signed Tuesday by Honorable Judge Stephen Everett for the charge of "College Hazing - Cause Injury or Death."

Andrew Coffey, 22, was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi.

On Nov. 3 he was found irresponsive at an off campus house, following a party.

FSU responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.