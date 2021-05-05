No. 2 House Republican publicly calling for removal of Rep. Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican is publicly calling for the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney as the party's third-ranking leader in the chamber. Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip, issued a statement early Wednesday backing Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post. It’s the first public statement from Republican leadership that Cheney should be ousted. Cheney, R-Wyo., has provoked Republican ire for repeatedly trading barbs with former President Donald Trump, blasting Trump’s false claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that rank-and-file Republicans were concerned about Cheney’s “ability to carry out her job” as a result of her public comments about Trump