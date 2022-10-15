North Carolina officials looking for answers after mass shooting

(KERO) — The investigation into the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina continues. Police say seven people were shot near a nature trail in the area. Of them, five of them died including an off-duty police officer.

Law enforcement says the suspect, a 15-year-old boy is related to one of those killed, but did not say which victim is the shooter's relative.

Authorities say after a long standoff they took the suspect into custody with serious injuries but still don't know the motive behind the attack.

However, they plan to release an initial report in the next week.

