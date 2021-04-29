North Carolina sheriff's deputies shot, wounded in standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded during a standoff.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies were dispatched to home in Boone on Wednesday morning after the homeowner and his family didn't appear at work or answer telephone calls.

The news release says deputies entered the home and were fired upon.

According to the news release, one deputy was shot, removed from the house and taken to a hospital in neighboring Tennessee.

The second deputy is still at the scene of the standoff in an unknown medical condition.

The sheriff's office says residents of the neighborhood near the standoff have been evacuated.