Nashville mayor scandal: Nude photos found on bodyguard's phone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have recovered two nude photographs of a woman taken by Metro Nashville Police Sergeant Rob Forrest while he was being paid by taxpayers to protect Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

That detail is contained in a new search warrant filed Wednesday, seeking permission from a judge to search Barry's mobile phone.

TBI agent Joshua Savely said in his affidavit that the face of the woman is not visible in the photographs recovered from Metro Police emails.

Those photos appear to have been taken on Forrest's city-issued iPhone, then deleted, the affidavit says.

Still, Savley wrote that a separate picture recovered from Forrest's phone shows Barry wearing clothing similar to items visible in one of the nude photos. Barry can also be seen carrying a purse similar to one that appears in another nude picture.

"Your affiant believes that probable cause exists to show that Rob Forrest used a department issued iPhone 6s Plus while on duty," Savley wrote.

"It will also show that on May 15, 2017, and on October 18, 2017, he used this phone to photograph a nude or partially nude female. It will also show that Rob Forrest's timecards report that he was working while these photographs were taken.

"Your affiant believes probable cause exists to show that Rob Forrest was indeed not working at the time [those photographs] were taken but was rather participating in the affair with Megan Barry at these time."

Forrest submitted his retirement to the Metro Nashville Police Department on Jan. 31, the same say that Barry admitted that she and Forrest had had an affair.