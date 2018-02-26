License suspended for Love Ranch Brothel owner

Fair
HI: 63°
LO: 39°
Nye County is suspending the license of Dennis Hof, the owner of the Love Ranch Brothel.
LAS VEGAS - Nye County, Nevada is suspending the license of Dennis Hof, the owner of the Love Ranch Brothel.
Authorities say that his brothel is not up to code - with significant fire and safety violations.
Nye County officials confiscated all the work cards from the sex workers last weekend.
Hof will have to get approval from the county to get his license reinstated.
The Love Ranch Brothel has gained national attention throughout the years. Former NBA basketball player Lamar Odom, the ex-husband of celebrity Khloe Kardashian, was found unconscious at the brothel in 2015.
Newsy, which is owned by E.W. Scripps Co., recently did a piece on the legal sex industry featuring Hof's Moonlite BunnyRanch.
Time could be running out for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to coordinate talks between the U.S. and North Korea.
Insurgents believed to be from the militant group invaded a school last week.
Muslim women are speaking out about sexual abuse they experienced during the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Christian leaders closed the church in response to what it calls "discriminatory" actions taken by Israeli and local leaders.