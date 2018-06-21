Ohio firefighters claim private porn live streams were hacked and put online by someone else

AKRON, Ohio - The attorney for two Akron firefighters, who are under investigation for allegedly making pornographic content at a fire station, said the couple did not record porn videos but did partake in private, explicit live streams.

Attorney Brian Pierce said firefighters Lt. Art Dean and Provisional Lt. Deann Eller used the screen name "firecouple11" for the streams, which the firefighters' claim was hacked, recorded and put online by someone else.

"Somebody illegally obtained the footage that has been shown on the news, and I think is in the possession of the city of Akron," Pierce said.

Dean and Eller declined to comment directly and instead referred all questions to Pierce.

Pierce would not comment on whether any of the live streams originated from a fire station.

"They're not embarrassed about it. They're not ashamed about it. This is something that was done between the two of them and they had certain safeguards," Pierce said.

City officials continue to investigate allegations related to the creation of pornographic content that was displayed online. At a Monday news conference, Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said some of it may have taken place on city property.

Both of the 18-year veterans remain on paid leave.

"They have an absolutely unblemished record, good service. Their personnel files are absolutely spotless," Pierce added.

Pierce would not say if the firefighters are expected to resign, but he said there are on-going talks with the city.