Organization fosters dogs for deployed military members

(KERO) — The nonprofit "Dogs on Deployment" will watch pets for active military while they are deployed in other countries. This works well for people who can't leave their pets with a friend or family while they're gone.

In some cases, military members have had to give their pets up for adoption because they couldn't find anywhere for them to stay. After nearly 9 months Lt. Commander Ortman says he's happy to be reunited with his dog.

"Service members are often deployed for long periods of time without solutions for their pets, as they go away for months, and sometimes a year at a time. Often, if family or friends are not local, dogs are at risk of being re-homed."

The organization says fostering these dogs for free is an easy way to give back to military members.