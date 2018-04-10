Police: Woman arrested after stealing car with kids inside, trying to cross border into Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after police say she stole a vehicle with two children inside in the San Diego area.

Police say a father left his 3-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter in his car with the engine and air conditioner running around noon.

After he went into a business, a witness reported seeing a woman get into the car and drive away with the children inside.

Police say the 8-year-old was able to call police and tell dispatchers that she and her brother had been kidnapped.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Border Patrol detained the suspect trying to cross the border into Mexico.

Police have since taken the woman into custody.