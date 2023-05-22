Poll: Most Americans think they're paying too much in federal taxes, 60% say federal taxes are too high

(KERO) — Most Americans aren't happy with the federal tax rate. According to a new Gallup poll, 60 percent of people believe the amount they pay in federal taxes is too high.

The same poll showed just 36 percent of taxpayers believe they're paying the right amount. The last time Americans were so critical of federal taxes was back in 2001.

Since then, low and middle-income Americans have not seen significant income tax increases. But wealthier Americans and companies have while under the Obama and Biden administrations.

Meanwhile in Bakersfield, if you still need help filing your taxes the United Way is bringing its free tax prep bus to town.

Some Californians have until October 16th to file their taxes due to natural disasters like flooding from winter storms.

United Way of California is hosting a tax-filing bus tour, which stops in Kern Monday. They'll help residents who make less than $60,000 a year file at no cost. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steirn Park at 5201 Monitor Street.

You can make an appointment by calling (661) 834-1820 or by visiting the website.