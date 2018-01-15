Potato truck partially crushed after driving under train bridge in Milwaukee

Fog
A semi truck driving in Milwaukee was crushed under a particular train overpass Monday.
The truck pictured above was carrying 42,000 pounds of potatoes when the conductor attempted to drive underneath a train bridge on Monday morning in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee.
Witnesses on scene said that the maximum height sign on the overpass was not visible far away due to the snow.
The truck is 13' 6".
There was no initial word about anyone being hurt.
More than 70 people were hurt when the mezzanine floor gave way and crashed onto the lobby below, police say.
The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano after it "noticeably increased its unrest."
The company closed all of its stores in South Africa after people protesting an ad allegedly damaged many.
Israel blamed Hamas for a "terror tunnel," calling it a "serious threat to Israeli civilians."