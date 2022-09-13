President Biden discusses airport infrastructure in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (KERO) — President Joe Biden was in Boston on Monday to promote his administration’s infrastructure package. The president talked about a massive upgrade coming to Boston’s Logan International Airport thanks to the infrastructure bill.

Biden hailed the $62 million dollar investment in the airport as “historic,” and said the project will add more gates and ticket counters to the airport’s e-terminal. The project is also expected to improve taxi times and traffic jams on runways and help alleviate air pollution in nearby communities, as well as congestion and flight delays for passengers.

The president spoke strongly about the United States’ need to update and upgrade flight services.

“America invented modern aviation, but we’ve allowed our airports to lag behind our competitors. Today, not a single solitary American airport, not one, ranks in the top 25 in the world,” said Biden. “The United States of America! Not one airport ranks in the top 25 in the world. What in the hell’s the matter with us?”

Biden said the upgrade will help create 5,900 union jobs for workers. The investment into Logan is one of many at airports nationwide. Biden said this will help U.S. airports that are currently lagging behind catch up with their global competitors.