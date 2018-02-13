Racially charged email sent to students of Michigan middle school

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Some Ypsilanti parents and children are outraged and scared after a racially charged email was sent to several students at Washtenaw International Middle Academy in Michigan nearly two weeks ago.

They are urging the school district and law enforcement to act fast, before it’s too late.

In the email, the N-word and other racist language are used. Some parents and students said they believe the email is a threat, a verbal attack and racism at its core.

"They did inform us that the email did come from the school, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 29. The student whose name is in the email, has been back into school community,” a concerned parent told Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department told WXYZ, it is investigating and taking this matter seriously.

Several students have been questioned as police try to figure out who sent the vile email.

The school district in a statement seconded that.

Though some parents say, in the times we live in today, this must be handled with haste.

Spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sherriff's Department Derrick Jackson issued the following statement:

I want to ensure all involved that we take incidents such as this very seriously and that deputies have been working to identify who the sender of this email was. Several students have been questioned as part of the investigation and deputies will continue to gather the facts. Once the investigation has concluded we will then forward our report to the prosecutor.

David Dugger, executive director of the Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium said: