Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Recession concerns grow as Costco shoppers shift away from premium meats

The shift in behavior has been associated with recessions in the past.
Costco
Elise Amendola/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cosco in Danvers, Mass. Wednesday, May 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Costco
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 12:45:57-04

(KERO) — A recent shopping trend at Costco may point to signs of a recession. The retailer's chief financial officer says fewer shoppers are buying beef or steaks.

Instead, they're choosing cheaper meats like pork and chicken. He says the shift in behavior has been associated with recessions in the past.

He also says more customers are switching to products like canned chicken and canned tuna.

The price of beef and other meats has gone up and down over the past year partly due to inflation.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture