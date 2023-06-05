Recession concerns grow as Costco shoppers shift away from premium meats

(KERO) — A recent shopping trend at Costco may point to signs of a recession. The retailer's chief financial officer says fewer shoppers are buying beef or steaks.

Instead, they're choosing cheaper meats like pork and chicken. He says the shift in behavior has been associated with recessions in the past.

He also says more customers are switching to products like canned chicken and canned tuna.

The price of beef and other meats has gone up and down over the past year partly due to inflation.

