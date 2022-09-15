Record-setting putt putt streak raises money for flood victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four minigolfers in Kentucky have broken a Guinness World Record while also helping those in need.

Father and son duo Chris and Cole Hetzel, along with Tony Centers and Bob Schoettenger, now hold the record for the most holes of miniature golf in 24-hours by a group of four.

In July, they played 116 and a half rounds, had more than 14,000 strokes, and powered through 2,097 holes, smashing the previous record by 657 holes.

But this wasn’t just for fun. They encouraged donations for Matthew 25 Ministries, which helped after devastating floods hit Kentucky last month.

The international humanitarian and disaster relief organization says it saw a surge in donations around the time of the game.