Rep. Kevin McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission legislation

(KERO) — Kern County Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is opposing legislation that would create a commission to look into the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Last week members of the House Homeland Security Committee agreed on a deal that would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attacks.

On Tuesday, McCarthy released a statement expressing his opposition to the commission.

He said in part, "... the Department of Justice has announced 445 arrests in conjunction with the events of January 6, and expect 100 more arrests to follow. The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate any and all crimes committed that day, and I fully support these individuals being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Unfortunately, the legislation being considered in the House this week is drafted in such a way that could interfere with and ultimately undermine these ongoing prosecutorial efforts.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said in his statement.