An autopsy on former MLB All-Star Roy Halladay determined his cause of death to be blunt trauma, with drowning also being a contributing factor.
ROY HALLADAY , 40 (Died: Nov. 7, 2017) — One of baseball's greatest recent pitchers, "Doc" Halladay split his career between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. Among his list of achievements is a World Series title, two Cy Young Awards, eight All-Star Game selections, a no-hitter and a perfect game. An avid pilot, Halladay died after his private plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Courtesy: @ RoyHalladay Twitter
The autopsy also found trace evidence of morphine, amphetamine and Ambien in his system.
A plane piloted by Halladay crashed just off the Gulf coast in November, 2017.
He was flying his Icon A5, a two-person, single engine amphibian plane when the plane went down into the water about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey.
TMZ received footage shot by boaters at the time who reportedly said the ex-MLB star's plane was going from 100 feet in the air down to five feet and then back up again.
To see the complete autopsy, click here.
