Russian tennis players will be allowed to compete at US Open

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The ATP men’s professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. The ATP announced its decision Friday night, May 20, 2022, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27. It is a highly unusual and significant rebuke of the oldest Grand Slam tournament. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 14:26:02-04

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

That invasion prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes, including world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The men's and women's tours retaliated by stripping Wimbledon of its ranking points. Now, no players will earn ranking points during the tournament.

The trickle-down effect will likely mean top players dropping in the rankings.

U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr tells The Associated Press that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”

Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag.

Medvedev is the defending U.S. Open champion.

The tournament starts on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
