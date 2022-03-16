Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, Vice President tests negative

Doug Emhoff
Jason Connolly/AP
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion while visiting Mi Casa Resource Center in Denver, on March 11, 2022. (Jason Connolly/Pool via AP)
Doug Emhoff
Posted at 5:37 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 21:33:37-04

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House confirmed. 57-year-old Emhoff was scheduled to attend an event on Equal Pay Day to celebrate Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, but did not attend.

Vice President Kamala Harris did not attend the event either as a precaution. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made remarks at the event in a room packed with attendees.

A statement from White House spokesperson Sabrina Singh on Tuesday said, "Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test."

Emhoff acknowledged the news in a tweet, writing that his symptoms were mild.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!