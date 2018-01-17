There's a secret Harry Potter drink menu available at Starbucks. Here's how to order.

Matt Sterner
7:23 AM, Jan 17, 2018
1 hour ago

Starbucks' secret menu has Harry Potter fans in mind, with a catch.

KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Starbucks has had a secret menu with three drinks inspired by the Harry Potter series, but the secret's out today.

According to the unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website, the off-menu drinks include a Butterbeer Latte, a Butterbeer Frappuccino and Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice.

The one problem? Customers can't just go in and ask for them by name — they have to know the specific spell (or other name for the drink).

For the Butterbeer Frappuccino, ask for:

  • a Crème Frappuccino
  • Three pumps each of caramel
  • Three pumps of toffee nut syrups
  • Caramel drizzle on the top

Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice is:

  • Pumpkin Spice Sauce (1.5 pumps for a tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)
  • Apple Juice to the top line
  • Fill the rest of the cup with ice

Butterbeer Latte is a little trickier with: 

  • Whole milk steamer
  • Caramel syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)
  • Toffee nut syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)
  • Cinnamon Dolce syrup  (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)
  • Whipped cream and salted caramel bits on top
  • Optional if you prefer to add a coffee taste: Add a shot of espresso (2 for a grande or venti)

It's the closest thing Starbucks lovers will come to Hogsmeade without hopping on the Hogwarts Express. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News