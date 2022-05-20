Senate fails to advance restaurant COVID aid bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill intended to help restaurants and other businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic has failed in the Senate.

The Democratic-authored $48 billion aid package for restaurants, gyms, live venues, and other businesses fell short of the 60 votes needed.

Many Republicans have opposed additional COVID aid saying there first needs to be a full accounting of how already approved aid has been used.

Still pending in the Senate is another COVID-19 bill to provide $10 billion dollars to the Department of Health and Human Services for vaccines, therapeutics, and testing supplies.