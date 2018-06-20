Shooting near campus locks down Columbia State Community College in Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Tenn.— A shooting near the campus of Columbia State Community College in Tennessee placed the school under a lockdown status.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Lindsey Drive Wednesday afternoon.

At least one person was shot in the head, but further details had not been released.

Officials with Columbia State Community College were alerted of the shooting and placed the school under a lockdown as a precaution.

Those on campus were asked to shelter in place until the all clear has been given.

Campus officials said all day classes at all campuses were canceled for the rest of the afternoon. They added they would make a decision on evening classes by 4 p.m. Wednesday.