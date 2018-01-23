Skydiver killed after fall into roof of Southern California home

Fair
HI: 64°
LO: 42°
PERRIS, Calif. (KGTV) - A skydiver died Monday after crashing into the roof of a home in Perris, California.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The skydiver was on a solo dive. The Riverside County Coroner identified him on Tuesday as 27-year-old Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam of Calgary, Canada.
Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters are removing the body of a skydiver who died when he crashed into the roof of a Perris home pic.twitter.com/g31kX5QQmo— Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) January 23, 2018
Firefighters are removing the body of a skydiver who died when he crashed into the roof of a Perris home pic.twitter.com/g31kX5QQmo
Skydiver dies after crashing into roof of Perris home pic.twitter.com/Z7UmV7HErr— Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) January 23, 2018
Skydiver dies after crashing into roof of Perris home pic.twitter.com/Z7UmV7HErr
The tragedy happened several streets away from the home where Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say children were held captive by their parents.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has been trying to form a coalition government since September.
Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters to be terrorists.
King Abdullah II gave Vice President Mike Pence a firm talking-to over lunch.
The Haqqani Network, a Taliban ally, claimed responsibility for the attack.