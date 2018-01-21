Someone set pants on fire at Walmart in Ohio, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police are asking for help identifying two people suspected of setting fires in a Walmart store Saturday night.

An officer working a detail noticed someone had set some clothes on fire at about 7 p.m. inside the store near Cincinnati, police department spokesman Jim Love said.

The officer scooped up the clothes, took them outside and put them out with a fire extinguisher.

The Colerain Township Police Department believes these people were involved in fires set inside a Walmart store on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Photo provided)

“At that point, he was notified there was another fire going on inside the store,” Love said. “He ran back inside the store and was able to put it out. He was notified once again there was another fire (but) couldn’t find the third fire.”

The store was evacuated, and no one was injured.

The Colerain Township Fire Department and detectives worked to make sure the suspect didn’t try to start any other fires, Love said. The building was not damaged.

“It seemed to me that they were just talking about some clothing, and there were some male pants that were set on fire, that he threw out,” Love said.

Officers questioned two juveniles Saturday night but determined they were not involved.

Love did say what criminal charges the suspects might face.

“With this many people, this kind of occupancy situation, you could look at some pretty serious charges,” Love said.

The store was closed Saturday night as the police and fire departments investigated.