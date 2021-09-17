Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Southwest offering extra pay to employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Dharapak/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this May 16, 2008 file photo, Southwest Airlines jets are seen parked at their gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, file)
Earns Southwest
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 16:53:31-04

Southwest Airlines is offering incentives to get more employees vaccinated.

The carrier said employees who show proof of vaccination by Nov. 15 will get 16 hours of pay.

“If you have not been vaccinated and choose to do so, this timeline gives you enough time to receive both rounds of a two-series vaccine or the single-dose vaccine,” CNBC reports that Southwest wrote to staff.

Flight attendants and pilots will receive pay for 13 trip segments because they are not paid hourly.

Delta and United have vaccine mandates for employees.

Vaccines are not mandated for Southwest employees.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids