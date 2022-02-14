Watch
Spiked Champagne in Bavarian bar leaves 1 dead, 8 sick

Axel Heimken/AP
FILE - Police officers in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, March 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Axel Heimken)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 14, 2022
BERLIN (AP) — German police say one man has died and eight other people have been hospitalized in serious condition after unknowingly drinking Champagne spiked with Ecstasy at a bar in Bavaria.

The man who died was 52 and the others are between 33 and 52.

The German news agency dpa reported Monday that the group of people fell ill shortly after having shared a bottle of Champagne on Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden.

Police arrived at the bar and they found people lying on the ground with cramps.

Eight of them were hospitalized.

According to the Associated Press, toxicological tests showed the poisonous substance “in considerable concentration” in the Champagne was Ecstasy.

Police say it did not appear to be a targeted attack and it was still unclear how the drug got into the bottle.

An autopsy on the 52-year-old man who died would be performed soon, dpa reported.

The AP reported that on Monday one of the hospitalized victims was able to go home.

