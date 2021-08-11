Watch
Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 concerts due to COVID-19 concerns

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29, 2019, in New York. Nicks canceled appearances at five music festivals where she had planned performances, citing coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:16 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 23:17:33-04

Stevie Nicks announced she will not perform for the remainder of 2021.

The Grammy Award winner released a statement that says she wants everyone to be safe, adding the "rising Covid cases should be a concern for all of us."

Nicks goes on to say that she is vaccinated but stresses the need to be cautious due to her age.

The Fleetwood Mac singer is 73 years old. The Centers for Disease Control says older adults have a higher risk of getting "very sick from COVID-19."

Nicks said she had five performances planned for 2021. She tells her fans that they can all look toward a "brighter 2022."

