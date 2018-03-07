Stormy Daniels suing Trump over 'hush agreement,' per report

Scripps National
5:18 PM, Mar 6, 2018

Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who has been reportedly romantically tied to President Donald Trump early in his marriage with Melania, is suing Trump as she claims a nondisclosure agreement between the two is invalid, NBC News reports

Daniels is claiming that Trump did not sign the agreement, making it invalid, according to paperwork filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. 

The paperwork claims that Michael Cohen, and Trump himself, signed the paperwork. It has also been widely reported that Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, paid the $130,000 nondisclosure agreement out of his pocket. The payment has since flagged a Federal Election Commission investigation. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News