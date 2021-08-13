Watch
Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem when his administration reinstated a temporary ban on evictions because of the COVID-19 crisis, but he left his lawyers with legal arguments that even he acknowledged might not stand up in court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 20:45:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is blocking part of New York’s moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it is supposed to expire anyway.

The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in most of the country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed last week.

Over three dissenting votes, the court on Thursday said New York could no longer enforce a provision that allows renters to stave off eviction by submitting a hardship declaration form.

The pause on evictions expires at the end of August.

