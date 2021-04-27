Watch
Tax refunds cold be delayed this year because the IRS has to process them manually

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Millions of people could experience a delay receiving their tax refund. The Internal Revenue Services has about 2 million returns that need to be processed manually.

The IRS distributes most refunds within three week of taxpayers filing their return.

The problems this year include a backlog of 2019 paper tax returns, that the IRS couldn't process when they closed offices due to the pandemic.

Tax returns that may be most impacted by the delay are those that need a correction due to change made by the recovery rebate credit, or to verify income for the earned income tax credit and addition child tax credit.

