1:01 PM, Mar 29, 2018
Tad Cummins, who was charged with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl out of Maury County, is expected to plea guilty in the case.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tad Cummins, a former teacher in Tennessee who was charged with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, is expected to plea guilty in the case.

Cummins' attorney filed a motion for a hearing to change Cummins' plea.

He pleaded not guilty last year on charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

