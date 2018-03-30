Fair
HI: 87°
LO: 59°
Tad Cummins, who was charged with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl out of Maury County, is expected to plea guilty in the case.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tad Cummins, a former teacher in Tennessee who was charged with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, is expected to plea guilty in the case.
Cummins' attorney filed a motion for a hearing to change Cummins' plea.
He pleaded not guilty last year on charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.
Read More:
Tad Cummins Indicted By Grand Jury
Tad Cummins To Remain In Jail Until Trial
Possible New Charges For Tad Cummins Linked To Phone Call Evidence
Even before voters headed to the polls, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's win was pretty much guaranteed.
Military and diplomatic leaders have planned for a long-term U.S. presence in Syria to prevent a return of ISIS as well as to stabilize the region.
This is just a sliver of what she's accomplished since she survived being shot by the Taliban in 2012.
The diplomatic complex at Panmunjom has been the go-to place for talks between North Korea and South Korea.