The bankruptcy case against the Boy Scouts of America might go past $100 million

Apr 06, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bankruptcy case against the Boys Scouts of America could exceed $103 billion.

A committee made up of survivors of childhood sexual abuse in the case, has filed a legal request to submit their own plans to restructure the scouting group.

The group says victims are not fully compensated under the $300 million fund, that is currently up for consideration.

They say the 103-billion is more appropriate for a compensation fund, which would cover 84,000 sex abuse claims.

The boy scouts current child protection protocols have been in place since the mid 1990's, and the organization says there's no plans to update them at this point, even though more than 11,000 of the abuse claims are from after the mid 1990's.

