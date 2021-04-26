The Biden Administration could change immigration policies for people displaced by climate change

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Biden Administration is considering a change to the country's immigration policy.

The administration is considering an idea to offer asylum or other legal protections to people displace specifically because of climate change.

One of the biggest "challenge's" the rule faces, is how to define a climate refugee, It could cover things like a farmer's crops not growing in an area due to climate change, and a country's government not offering aid. The biggest impact a policy like this could have, is pressuring more countries to find "solutions" to the climate crisis.

The "World Meteorological Organization" estimates an average of 23 million people a year migrate due to climate issues.