The Las Vegas festival mass shooting: Victims still putting the pieces together five years later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Saturday, October 1st will mark five years to the day since a gunman opened fire on 22,000 people at the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

The attack claimed the lives of 58 people and left more than 500 others injured. After the shooting, Kern County would learn that five of those victims had ties close to home.

The youngest victim to lose their life in the attack was 20 year old Bailey Schweitzer. Family members say Bailey was the glue that held them all together.

54-year-old Jack Beaton was killed while shielding his wife from the spray of bullets. Friends say Beaton was known for his outgoing spirit and loving nature.

28-year-old Kelsey Meadows, who was a teacher at Taft Union High School, was also killed, along with 55-year-old former Shafter resident Victor Link and CSUB graduate Melissa Ramirez.

All the survivors of that tragic mass shooting are still picking up the pieces and trying to move on after the attack.