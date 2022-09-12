The queen's corgis to reportedly get a new home

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are getting a new home.

According to CNN, the corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah.

The pair divorced in the 1990s, but still live together in the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The queen reportedly owned four dogs at the time of her death.

Queen Elizabeth II's love for dogs was well-known. They were often by her side during official royal duties. One of the corgis was featured in a sketch ahead of the 2012 London Olympics.

The Associated Press reports that the queen owned nearly 30 corgis throughout her life.