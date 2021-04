BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today, the U.S. senate is set to vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, that's according to senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

He's reached an agreement with minority leader Mitch McConnell on the legislation.

The bill is supposed to address Anti-Asian hate crimes, by allowing the justice department to response faster to them.

Schumer says he expects the legislation to pass with bipartisan support this week.