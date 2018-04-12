These 2017 hurricane names are being retired

Cloudy
HI: 64°
LO: 43°
SAN ISIDRO, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 15: Damaged homes and debris stand in an area without electricity on October 15, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is suffering shortages of food and water in many areas and only 15 percent of grid electricity has been restored. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Four hurricane names have been retired after a devastating 2017 hurricane season.
The World Meteorological Organization's Hurricane Committee determined Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate would be retired from the committee's list of rotating names.
The names have been replaced by Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel. Names are retired if a hurricane is particularly destructive or costly.
Damages from the 2017 hurricane season exceeded $250 billion in the United States alone while several hundred people died throughout the world from hurricanes in 2017, according to WMO.
The 2017 hurricane season featured three category 4 hurricanes making landfall, including Harvey, Irma and Maria. Nate, meanwhile, was responsible for 45 deaths after crossing Central America.
Russian state media reports pro-government forces in Syria took over Douma, the last rebel-held city in Ghouta.
Pope Francis long defended Bishop Juan Barros, who was accused of helping to cover up sexual abuse by a priest.
Tensions between Moscow and D.C. have escalated after President Donald Trump threatened a missile strike on Syrian forces.
The firm is in the midst of a data scandal.