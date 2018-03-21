'Town bear' startles hotel guests in Tennessee tourist spot

Rain
"Robert" the bear startled guests at a hotel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. - A Middle Tennessee woman visiting Gatlinburg with her family got quite a surprise when she found a bear outside their hotel.
Kim Vastola, of Watertown was in Gatlinburg for her son’s baseball tournament and was staying on the first floor of a Quality Inn.
Vastola was startled when she heard people yelling about a bear. She went outside and captured video of the bear on a tree behind the hotel before he made his way around the building.
Vastola said the person at the front desk told her the "town bear" – named Robert – was lurking around but there was no need to be alarmed.
Apparently, “Robert” lives in the area and roams when he comes out of hibernation. No one was hurt.
