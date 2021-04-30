Watch
Trial of other cops charged in Floyd's death to be broadcast

AP
In this image taken from video, prosecutor Matthew Frank, front left, speaks during a hearing with Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presiding, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher is second from right. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 10:50:46-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin’s murder trial was the first Minnesota criminal trial to be broadcast live on television. It won’t be the last. Some in the Minnesota legal system were apprehensive about allowing the live broadcast of Chauvin’s trial over the killing of George Floyd, but the video feed had no major problems and bolstered the public’s understanding of the trial. Minnesota Public Radio reports that a spokesperson for Hennepin County court system said an order from Judge Peter Cahill to allow the live broadcast will still apply to the August trial of the other three former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

