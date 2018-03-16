Trump to remove McMaster as head of national security

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that embattled National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will be removed from the position, five people familiar with the situation told the Post.

The decision comes just days after Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via a tweet. Tillerson is scheduled to step down at the end of the month.

The Post's report also indicates that Trump is already weighing possible replacements for McMaster.

The news also comes nearly two weeks after initial reports indicated that McMaster would likely no longer be the National Security Adviser by April.