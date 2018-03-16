Trump to remove McMaster as head of national security

Fair
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that embattled National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will be removed from the position, five people familiar with the situation told the Post.
The decision comes just days after Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via a tweet. Tillerson is scheduled to step down at the end of the month.
The Post's report also indicates that Trump is already weighing possible replacements for McMaster.
The news also comes nearly two weeks after initial reports indicated that McMaster would likely no longer be the National Security Adviser by April.
As many as 12,500 people escaped Eastern Ghouta on Thursday as Syrian forces advanced on rebels.
A spokesperson for the Kremlin told reporters Thursday that retaliatory measures are "being formulated in the foreign ministry and in other bodies."
Russian president Vladimir Putin isn't facing a serious challenger in his re-election bid. But anemic voter turnout might deny Putin a strong mandate.
Officials say that since early 2016, "Russian government cyber actors" have been targeting multiple U.S. infrastructure sectors.